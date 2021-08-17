Biden Says US Will Continue to Support Afghan People Through Diplomacy, Humanitarian Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States will continue to support the people of Afghanistan via diplomacy and humanitarian aid, US President Joe Biden said on Monday speaking on the situation in Afghanistan.

"We will continue to support the Afghan people.

We will lead with our diplomacy, our international influence and humanitarian aid," he said in a speech.

He added that Washington will continue to speak up for the rights of the women and girls of Afghanistan.