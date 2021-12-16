Biden Says US Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Rebuild Kentucky After Devastating Tornadoes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The US Federal government will do whatever it takes to help the state of Kentucky rebuild and recover from a deadly string of tornadoes that hit the region on Friday and Saturday, President Joe Biden said during a visit to the state.

"I intend to do whatever it takes as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as you recover and rebuild, because you will recover and you will rebuild," Biden said on Wednesday. "I just approved a request that I wasn't sure I had the authority to do, but turns out I do.

The government's going to cover 100% of the cost for the first 30 days for all the emergency work, every single cost, the federal government's going to take care of."

Biden noted that the tornadoes, which hit several states including Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee, have caused at least 74 deaths.

The federal funds being provided to Kentucky order will be used for debris removal and emergency protective measures, the White House said in a statement.