UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' To Rebuild Kentucky After Devastating Tornadoes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:50 AM

Biden Says US Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Rebuild Kentucky After Devastating Tornadoes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The US Federal government will do whatever it takes to help the state of Kentucky rebuild and recover from a deadly string of tornadoes that hit the region on Friday and Saturday, President Joe Biden said during a visit to the state.

"I intend to do whatever it takes as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as you recover and rebuild, because you will recover and you will rebuild," Biden said on Wednesday. "I just approved a request that I wasn't sure I had the authority to do, but turns out I do.

The government's going to cover 100% of the cost for the first 30 days for all the emergency work, every single cost, the federal government's going to take care of."

Biden noted that the tornadoes, which hit several states including Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee, have caused at least 74 deaths.

The federal funds being provided to Kentucky order will be used for debris removal and emergency protective measures, the White House said in a statement.

Related Topics

White House Visit All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join wor ..

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join world’s best aquatic talent for ..

2 hours ago
 RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthenin ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthening relations

2 hours ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

3 hours ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

2 hours ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.