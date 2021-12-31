Biden Says US Will Have Consultations With Allies on Security Guarantees Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin during the phone conversation that the United States will hold consultations with its allies on the three formats of the security guarantees talks with Russia, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"President Biden said that during the negotiations on all three formats, the United States will hold close consultations with its allies. We said that of course, we understand that but the main thing is that Moscow and Washington should continue the frank bilateral dialogue," Ushakov said.