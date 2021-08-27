Biden Says US Will Hunt Down Terrorists Responsible for Deadly Attacks in Kabul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The United States will hunt down the terrorists responsible for the attacks at the Kabul airport that caused multiple casualties among US troops and make them pay, US President Joe Biden said.

"To those who carried out attack, as well as anyone America wishes harm, know this: We will not forgive, forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said at the White House on Thursday.