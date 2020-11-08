Biden Says US Will Lead Globe by Power of Its Example

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The United States's world leadership must be driven not by its power but by the power of its example, Joe Biden said in an address to the nation.

While the official results of US 2020 presidential election are still pending, projections of major US media showed on Saturday that Biden had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to call the election, which he eventually did.

"Tonight, the whole world is watching America. And I believe at our best America is a beacon for the globe. We will lead everybody not by the example of our power but by the power of our example," Biden said.