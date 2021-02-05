Biden Says US Will Not Hesitate to Raise Cost on Russia, Defend Vital US Interests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) President Joe Biden on Thursday said his administration will not hesitate to raise costs on Russia for its activities and will defend vital US interests.

"We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interests and our people," Biden said in his first foreign policy speech.

The Biden administration has repeatedly levied allegations against Russia recently on a range of issues such as election meddling and hacking, all of which Moscow has refuted.