Biden Says US Will Not Receive Enough Coronavirus Vaccines By End Of Summer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States will not be able to obtain enough coronavirus vaccines by the end of summer, President Joe Biden said.

"It just not going to be by the end of this summer," Biden said during his visit to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on the issue of vaccines availability on Thursday.

The US president expressed regret that the Trump administration did not provide the Biden administration enough information about vaccines during transition period.

"We were led to believe that there were a lot more vaccines available," Biden said.

The access to vaccines is a giant logistical issue, Biden added.

More Stories From World

