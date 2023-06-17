US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Washington would not facilitate Ukraine's possible accession to NATO and that Kiev should meet all the requirements to become a member of the alliance

"No.

Because they've got to meet the same standards. So we're not going to make it easy ... The(y) need to meet all the standards," Biden said when asked whether the US was going to simplify Ukraine's possible NATO accession, as quoted by the White House press pool.