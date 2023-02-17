Biden Says US Will Remain Engaged With China, Expects to Speak with Xi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he intends to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping and maintain lines of communication between Washington and Beijing following the downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

"We will continue to engage with China... I will remain in communication with President Xi," Biden said during a press conference.

"I expect to be speaking with President Xi, and I hope we get to the bottom of this."

Biden delivered remarks Thursday on the downing of several aerial objects over North America earlier this month, including an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon. Beijing maintains that the airship was engaged in scientific research.

Biden said during the remarks that he will not apologize for his decision to shoot down the balloon, but remains dedicated to responsibly managing competition with China to avoid conflict.