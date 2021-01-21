UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Will Repair Alliances, Engage World Once Again

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:14 AM

US President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech on Wednesday said that the United States will fix its alliances and engage with the world again

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech on Wednesday said that the United States will fix its alliances and engage with the world again.

"We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday's challenges but today's and tomorrow's challenges," Biden said. "And we'll lead not merely by the example of our power, but [by] the power of our example."

