UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US Will Respond In Robust Way When Russian Gov't Engages In 'Harmful Activity'

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Says US Will Respond in Robust Way When Russian Gov't Engages in 'Harmful Activity'

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in a speech upon his arrival in the UK on Wednesday that Washington will respond decisively in case Moscow is engaged in a harmful activity.

"We are not seeking conflict with Russia, we want a stable predictable relationship," Biden stated. "I've been clear the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way when the Russian government engages in harmful activities."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United Kingdom United States Government

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

2 hours ago

Man gun down in Mastung

54 minutes ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

54 minutes ago

Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

58 minutes ago

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Ca ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.