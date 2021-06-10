WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in a speech upon his arrival in the UK on Wednesday that Washington will respond decisively in case Moscow is engaged in a harmful activity.

"We are not seeking conflict with Russia, we want a stable predictable relationship," Biden stated. "I've been clear the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way when the Russian government engages in harmful activities."