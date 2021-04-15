UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Will Use All Tools At Its Disposal To Respond To Any Taliban Attack

Thu 15th April 2021

Biden Says US Will Use All Tools at Its Disposal to Respond to Any Taliban Attack

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States will use all tools at its disposal to respond to any potential Taliban attack on US forces or partners, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"The Taliban should know that if they attack us as we draw down we will defend ourselves and our partners with all the tools at our disposal," Biden said in a speech to announce the US withdrawal from the country.

