WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States will closely cooperate with its European and other allies in addressing Iran's activities across the middle East.

"We must also address Iran's destabilizing activities across the Middle East. We're going to work in close cooperation with our European and other partners as we proceed," Biden told the Munich Security Conference.

On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said the United States would accept an invitation to attend a meeting with the other UN Security Council's permanent members - Russia, France, the United Kingdom, China - plus Germany, the so-called P5+1 group, as well as Iran to discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the P5+1 countries and the European Union. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo for five years after the agreement's adoption. The Trump administration exited the accord in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against the Islamic Republic.