UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US Will Work With Europe, Partners To Address Iran's Activities In Middle East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:36 AM

Biden Says US Will Work With Europe, Partners to Address Iran's Activities in Middle East

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States will closely cooperate with its European and other allies in addressing Iran's activities across the Middle East

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States will closely cooperate with its European and other allies in addressing Iran's activities across the middle East.

"We must also address Iran's destabilizing activities across the Middle East. We're going to work in close cooperation with our European and other partners as we proceed," Biden told the Munich Security Conference.

On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said the United States would accept an invitation to attend a meeting with the other UN Security Council's permanent members - Russia, France, the United Kingdom, China - plus Germany, the so-called P5+1 group, as well as Iran to discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the P5+1 countries and the European Union. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo for five years after the agreement's adoption. The Trump administration exited the accord in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Munich Tehran Price United Kingdom United States Middle East 2015 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

1 hour ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

1 hour ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

1 hour ago

Biden Planning Visit to Texas to Oversee Recovery ..

5 minutes ago

Merkel Declares Need for Common EU-US 'Agenda' on ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.