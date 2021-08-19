UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Could Not Have Been Handled Better

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC news on Thursday he does not think the exit operation from Afghanistan could have been handled better.

"No," Biden said when asked whether the withdrawal operation from Afghanistan could have been organized in a better way.

Biden also said that before he made a final decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, he met with all US allies, including NATO allies in Europe who agreed with his conclusion.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) militants entered the Afghan capital on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Thousands of Afghans continue to break into Kabul airport every day in hopes of flying out of the country.

