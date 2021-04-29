Biden Says US Working Closely With Allies to Address Iran, North Korea Nuclear Programs

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States is consulting closely with its allies to address threats posed by Iran's and North Korea's nuclear programs through diplomacy and deterrence, according to excerpts of President Joe Biden's speech to Congress released in advance by the White House.

"On Iran and North Korea's nuclear programs that present a serious threat to America's security and world security - we will be working closely with our allies to address the threats posed by both of these countries through diplomacy and stern deterrence," Biden's speech read on Wednesday night.