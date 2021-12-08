UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Would Not Use Unilateral Force Against Russia In Case Of Ukraine Invasion

Biden Says US Would Not Use Unilateral Force Against Russia in Case of Ukraine Invasion

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States does not currently plan to unilaterally use force against Russia should it invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States does not currently plan to unilaterally use force against Russia should it invade Ukraine.

"The idea the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia invading Ukraine is not in the cards right now," Biden told reporters outside the White House.

More Stories From World

