Biden Says US Would Respond to Russia Using Biological, Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

The United States and its allies would respond to the use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine in a manner dependent on the nature of their use, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States and its allies would respond to the use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine in a manner dependent on the nature of their use, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"We would respond if (Russian President Vladimir Putin) uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said during a press conference at NATO headquarters when asked whether the United States and aits llies would respond to a biological or chemical weapons attack.