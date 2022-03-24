UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Would Respond To Russia Using Biological, Chemical Weapons In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Biden Says US Would Respond to Russia Using Biological, Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

The United States and its allies would respond to the use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine in a manner dependent on the nature of their use, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States and its allies would respond to the use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine in a manner dependent on the nature of their use, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"We would respond if (Russian President Vladimir Putin) uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said during a press conference at NATO headquarters when asked whether the United States and aits llies would respond to a biological or chemical weapons attack.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test C ..

Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test Cricket team midway

14 minutes ago
 ED PAC received an award from President Arif Alvi

ED PAC received an award from President Arif Alvi

2 minutes ago
 Bizenjo expresses dismay over delay in Qutta Packa ..

Bizenjo expresses dismay over delay in Qutta Package projects

2 minutes ago
 Brother's murderer arrested

Brother's murderer arrested

2 minutes ago
 NATO Decision to Support Kiev Confirms Their Inter ..

NATO Decision to Support Kiev Confirms Their Interest in Hostilities - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 NAB focal organisation of UN Convention against Co ..

NAB focal organisation of UN Convention against Corruption: Chairman

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>