Biden Says USAID Committing Over $374Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is committing $374 million of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine as part of a major aid package that also includes $1.85 billion worth of military and security assistance, US President Joe Biden said during a press conference.

"Today, USAID is committing more than $374 million in urgent need of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. This will provide food and cash assistance for more than 1.5 million Ukrainian people as well as access to health care, safe drinking water, and help stay warm in the winter for more than 2.5 million Ukrainians," Biden said on Wednesday following a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.