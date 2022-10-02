UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Seven US nationals who were imprisoned in Venezuela have been released and will soon reunite with their families, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) Seven US nationals who were imprisoned in Venezuela have been released and will soon reunite with their families, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday.

"Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," Biden said in a statement.

He also thanked civil servants across the US for their dedicated work that made the release possible.

"Today, we celebrate that seven families will be whole once more. To all the families who are still suffering and separated from their loved ones who are wrongfully detained - know that we remain dedicated to securing their release," the statement stressed.

Biden noted that preventing other US citizens from being held hostage or wrongfully detained in other countries is one of the priorities of his administration.

