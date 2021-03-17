UrduPoint.com
Biden Says 'Very Concerned' Over Violence Against Asian Americans

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is very concerned about violence against Asian Americans in light of the recent shootings in Atlanta.

"I'm very concerned because as you know I've been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans for the last couple of months and I think it is very, very troubling," Biden said during remarks in the Oval office.

At least eight people, a majority of them Asian, were shot dead late Tuesday at massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area. Police have taken the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, into custody.

