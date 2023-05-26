UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Vetoing US Congress Resolution That Nullifies Washington Policing Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is vetoing a joint resolution passed by Congress that nullifies a Washington, DC policing reform bill, instead calling on Congress to pass its own police reform legislation.

"The Congress should respect the District of Columbia's right to pass measures that improve public safety and public trust. I continue to call on the Congress to pass commonsense police reform legislation. Therefore, I am vetoing this resolution," Biden said in a message to lawmakers.

Biden said that although he does not support every provision of Washington's Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act, Congress' disapproval overturns reforms such as banning chokeholds and requiring officers to take de-escalation training.

Providing law enforcement with the resources they need for "effective, accountable community policing" is a core policy of the Biden administration, the president added.

