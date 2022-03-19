Biden Says Video Call With Chinese President Xi 'Went Well' - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said Friday that his video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral issues and the Russian military operation in Ukraine "went well."
"President Biden, who just passed me in the West Wing, tells me his nearly two hour call with President Xi 'went well'," CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins said via Twitter.