Biden Says Wanted to Visit Kiev to Reassure of US Pledge for Further Support - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden has told his advisers that he wanted to visit Ukraine in February to reassure allies that Washington will continue to help Kiev, The New York Times reported on Monday.

The trip to Kiev was conducted covertly out of security concerns, the newspaper said, adding that Biden departed Washington without notice.

Biden arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit for the first time since the start of the special operation by Russia and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.