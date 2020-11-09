Biden Says Wants US to Become World Leader in Fight Against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President-Elect Joe Biden said on Monday he wanted to restore America's global leadership in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of masks and other safeguards that follow the advice of public health scientists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) US President-Elect Joe Biden said on Monday he wanted to restore America's global leadership in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of masks and other safeguards that follow the advice of public health scientists.

"We'll listen and learn lessons from their experience because we know that we won't fully defeat COVID-19 until we have defeated it everywhere," Biden said in a live-streamed announcement. "My advisory council also includes experts on global health security so that we can restore US global leadership to fight this pandemic."