Biden Says Warned Xi Western Investments in China May Be at Risk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said in an interview that he warned China's President Xi Jinping that investments in China may be at risk if Beijing does not maintain equal relations.

"You've told me all along the reason why you need a relationship with the United States and Europe is so they invest in China.

I said, who's gonna invest in China if you can engage with the same kind of deal," Biden said on Wednesday.

The president made the comment after being questioned how US-China relations have fared since the United States shot down a Chinese balloon over the weekend.