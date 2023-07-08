Biden Says Was 'Difficult Decision' To Provide Cluster Munitions To Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said in an interview on Friday that the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine was a difficult one.

"It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill," Biden said in an interview with CNN. "The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.

"

Earlier in the day, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

"This is a war relating to munitions. And they're running out of that ammunition, and we're low on it," Biden said. "And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to - not permanently - but to allow for this transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians."