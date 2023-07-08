Open Menu

Biden Says Was 'Difficult Decision' To Provide Cluster Munitions To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Biden Says Was 'Difficult Decision' To Provide Cluster Munitions To Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said in an interview on Friday that the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine was a difficult one.

"It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill," Biden said in an interview with CNN. "The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.

"

Earlier in the day, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

"This is a war relating to munitions. And they're running out of that ammunition, and we're low on it," Biden said. "And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to - not permanently - but to allow for this transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians."

Related Topics

Ukraine United States

Recent Stories

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

2 hours ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

2 hours ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

2 hours ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

2 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

2 hours ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

2 hours ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

2 hours ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

2 hours ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

2 hours ago
 PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against des ..

PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against desecration of Holy Quran

2 hours ago

More Stories From World