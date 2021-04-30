MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he had no foreknowledge of a planned FBI raid of former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan home, in an interview on TODAY's show.

"I give you my word I was not. I made a pledge I would not interfere in any way, order or try to stop any investigation that the Justice Department had underway," he said.

Biden added that he had not been briefed on any other investigations involving Giuliani and did not ask to be briefed.

He argued that the decision was the Justice Department's "independent judgment."

"This last administration politicized the Justice Department so badly so many of them quit... because that's not the role of a president to say who should be prosecuted," he said.

Wednesday's search came amid reports that the FBI was stepping up a criminal probe into Giuliani's alleged dealings in Ukraine, marking a watershed moment in the investigation. Trump called the raid very unfair.