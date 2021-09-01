Biden Says Was Not Going to Extend 'Forever War' or 'Forever Exit' in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said during remarks to the nation on Tuesday that he was not going to extend a forever war or forever exit from Afghanistan, and that he disagrees with those who say the evacuations could have been done in a more orderly fashion.

"I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit," Biden said. "Now some say we should have started mass evacuations sooner, and couldn't this have been done in a more orderly manner. I respectfully disagree."