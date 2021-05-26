UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says 'We Have To Act' On Police Reform After Meeting With Floyd's Family

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden Says 'We Have to Act' on Police Reform After Meeting With Floyd's Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) On the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder, US President Joe Biden in a statement on Tuesday has called upon Congress to act resolutely on the urgent police reform bill to raise the accountability of law enforcement officers.

"We must have accountability when law enforcement officers violate their oaths, and we need to build lasting trust between the vast majority of the men and women who wear the badge honorably and the communities they are sworn to serve and protect," Biden said. "I appreciate the good-faith efforts from Democrats and Republicans to pass a meaningful bill out of the Senate. It's my hope they will get a bill to my desk quickly. We have to act."

Biden pointed out that the protests, which followed the death of Floyd, peacefully unified people of every race and generation to collectively say enough of the killings.

"If you can make Federal laws to protect the [national] bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect People of Color," George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd told reporters as he left the White House.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee to his neck for over nine minutes in Minneapolis. A trial determined "beyond reasonable doubt" that Chauvin's actions violated police rules of engagement and became a major factor in Floyd's death.

In April 2021, the former officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter potentially facing up to 75 years in jail.

Related Topics

Murder Senate Police Jail White House Man George Eagle Minneapolis April Democrats Congress Women From Race

Recent Stories

Africa prepares to showcase its vast potential at ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.