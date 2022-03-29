UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'We Will See' About Russia's Decision To Reduce Military Activities In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Biden Says 'We Will See' About Russia's Decision to Reduce Military Activities in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday "we will see" what Russia will do in commenting on the country's stated decision to dramatically decrease military operations in the Ukraine's Kiev and Chernihiv regions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday "we will see" what Russia will do in commenting on the country's stated decision to dramatically decrease military operations in the Ukraine's Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

Earlier in the day, Russia and Ukraine concluded another round of peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, and Moscow announced that it will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

"We'll see. I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are. We'll see if they follow through with their suggestion," Biden said during a press briefing.

Biden noted that he had a meeting with the heads of state of three NATO allies - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - and said "there seems to be consensus that let's just see what they have to offer."

