Biden Says Welcomes EU Call for Sanctions on Belarus, Crafting Options over Ryanair Issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) President Joe Biden said he welcomes the European Union's call for sanctions against the Belarusian government over the Ryanair plane's emergency landing and he has instructed his administration to craft options to hold Minsk accountable.

"I welcome the news that the European Union has called for targeted economic sanctions and other measures, and have asked my team to develop appropriate options to hold accountable those responsible, in close coordination with the European Union, other allies and partners, and international organizations," Biden said in a press release on Monday.