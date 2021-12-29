WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden acknowledged the possibility of holding a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on January 10, Reuters reported.

"We'll see," Biden said on Tuesday in response to a question about a possible meeting with Putin on January 10.

The meeting would take place days before a reported Russia-NATO meeting on January 12 and a Russia-Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on January 13.