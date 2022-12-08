UrduPoint.com

Biden Says White House Has Not Forgotten About Paul Whelan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said the White House had not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who, along with fellow American detainee Brittney Griner, was rumored to be part of a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for Viktor Bout.

Earlier in the day, Biden said Griner is on a plane on her way home.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Biktor Bout was released after serving 15 years in US prison.

"We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who has been unjustly detained in Russia for years. This was not a choice of which American to bring home," Biden said at a press briefing. "Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittney's."

Biden added that he remained in "close touch" with Whelan's family, guaranteeing them that "We will never give up" on securing Whelan's release.

