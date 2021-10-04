UrduPoint.com

Biden Says White House 'Looking At' Pandora Papers Leak

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:11 PM

Biden Says White House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers Leak

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the White House was studying the Pandora Papers leak released a day prior

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the White House was studying the Pandora Papers leak released a day prior.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and released by several publications, shines a light on a vast network of offshore banking among the world's elite.

Over 35 incumbent and former global leaders, and more than 330 officials worldwide, were cited in the papers as being involved in tax haven practices to hide vast wealth and property. The investigation was based on over 11.9 million leaked financial documents.

"We are looking at that right now," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Related Topics

World White House Million

Recent Stories

CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Y ..

CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Year&#039; Award

31 minutes ago
 US Should Deal With Domestic Tax Havens Instead of ..

US Should Deal With Domestic Tax Havens Instead of Those in Other Countries - EU ..

5 minutes ago
 Facebook Family of Services Experience Spike in Re ..

Facebook Family of Services Experience Spike in Reported Outages

5 minutes ago
 DHO directs to close IMCG on reporting 3 COVID-19 ..

DHO directs to close IMCG on reporting 3 COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Chile Busts Int'l Crime Ring Suspected of Smugglin ..

Chile Busts Int'l Crime Ring Suspected of Smuggling Haitian Migrants' Children - ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab for accelerating work on dev ..

Chief Minister Punjab for accelerating work on development projects

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.