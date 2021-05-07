Biden Says White House Working on Arranging June Meeting With Putin

US President Joe Biden said on Friday a tentative meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin was being arranged for June

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday a tentative meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin was being arranged for June.

"I'm confident we'll be able to do it. We don't have a specific time and place.

That's being worked on," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about the possibility for such a meeting to be held in June.

Asked whether Russian troops at the border with Ukraine would deter him from having the meeting, Biden replied: "It does not impact my desire to have a one-on-one meeting and if you notice, he had more troops before, he's withdrawn troops. There are still troops amassed but significantly less than a month ago."