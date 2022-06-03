Biden Says White House Working With Congress to Progress Gun Control Measures

White House staff is engaged with Congress to try and move forward gun control legislation in the wake of several recent mass shootings in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) White House staff is engaged with Congress to try and move forward gun control legislation in the wake of several recent mass shootings in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"I'll do what I can to try to see if we can have some real progress," Biden also said when asked about the White House's work with lawmakers on gun control.

Biden on Thursday evening delivered a speech in which he called on Congress to move forward measures such as red flag laws and a ban on so-called "assault weapons." Biden's speech came a day after a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a school massacre in Texas on May 24, and a mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14.