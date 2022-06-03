UrduPoint.com

Biden Says White House Working With Congress To Progress Gun Control Measures

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Biden Says White House Working With Congress to Progress Gun Control Measures

White House staff is engaged with Congress to try and move forward gun control legislation in the wake of several recent mass shootings in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) White House staff is engaged with Congress to try and move forward gun control legislation in the wake of several recent mass shootings in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"I'll do what I can to try to see if we can have some real progress," Biden also said when asked about the White House's work with lawmakers on gun control.

Biden on Thursday evening delivered a speech in which he called on Congress to move forward measures such as red flag laws and a ban on so-called "assault weapons." Biden's speech came a day after a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a school massacre in Texas on May 24, and a mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14.

Related Topics

White House Progress Tulsa Buffalo United States Turkish Lira May Congress

Recent Stories

Ministry issues Hajj flights schedule

Ministry issues Hajj flights schedule

51 seconds ago
 Sindh health minister asks district administration ..

Sindh health minister asks district administrations not to compromise on polio e ..

52 seconds ago
 5 nabbed for possessing illegal weapons

5 nabbed for possessing illegal weapons

54 seconds ago
 President for close linkages of AJK ombudsman with ..

President for close linkages of AJK ombudsman with federal ombudspersons

56 seconds ago
 Marriott International Says to Suspend Operations ..

Marriott International Says to Suspend Operations in Russia

3 minutes ago
 Firecracker dealer booked during crackdown

Firecracker dealer booked during crackdown

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.