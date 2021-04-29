UrduPoint.com
Biden Says White Supremacist Terrorism Most Lethal Threat To US Homeland

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:00 AM

Biden Says White Supremacist Terrorism Most Lethal Threat to US Homeland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) President Joe Biden said that white supremacist terrorism represents the most lethal threat to the US homeland, according to the text of his speech before the joint session of Congress provided in advance by the White House.

"We won't ignore what our own intelligence agencies have determined - the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is from white supremacist terrorism," Biden said in the speech on Wednesday evening.

