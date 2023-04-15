UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Announce 2024 Reelection Bid 'Relatively Soon'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Biden Says Will Announce 2024 Reelection Bid 'Relatively Soon'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden told reporters that he will announce his reelection bid for 2024 relatively soon, according to the White House press pool.

"I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon," Biden said on Friday as quoted by the press pool.

Biden also pointed out that he's previously mentioned his intention to run for reelection.

Earlier in April, a CNN/SSRS poll revealed that only about one-third of US adults believe that Biden should be re-elected in 2024.

Sixty-nine percent of Democrats and independents who lean Democrat want a nominee in 2024 other than Joe Biden, the poll found. US Senator Bernie Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received the most support when respondents were asked to specify alternatives.

Related Topics

White House April Democrats

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

5 hours ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

5 hours ago
 Army to fully support elected representatives in j ..

Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progre ..

5 hours ago
 Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian ..

Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian governor

5 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.