Biden Says Will Announce 2024 Reelection Bid 'Relatively Soon'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden told reporters that he will announce his reelection bid for 2024 relatively soon, according to the White House press pool.

"I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon," Biden said on Friday as quoted by the press pool.

Biden also pointed out that he's previously mentioned his intention to run for reelection.

Earlier in April, a CNN/SSRS poll revealed that only about one-third of US adults believe that Biden should be re-elected in 2024.

Sixty-nine percent of Democrats and independents who lean Democrat want a nominee in 2024 other than Joe Biden, the poll found. US Senator Bernie Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received the most support when respondents were asked to specify alternatives.