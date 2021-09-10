Biden Says Will Announce Plan Next Month to Help Rest of World With COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said during remarks about his new COVID-19 response plan that he will also be announcing additional steps next month to help the international community as well.

"I'll be announcing additional steps to help the rest of the world later this month," Biden said on Thursday.

The US president said the United States will be donating another 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to lower income countries in need of them.

Biden reiterated that the United States has already donated more vaccines to other states than all other countries combined.