UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral, Does Not Know Details Yet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Biden Says Will Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral, Does Not Know Details Yet

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II but does not know the details yet, the White House press pool reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II but does not know the details yet, the White House press pool reported on Friday.

"Yes, I don't know what the details are yet, but I'll be going," Biden told reporters when asked if he will attend the queen's funeral.

Related Topics

White House

Recent Stories

Blinken to Meet Mexican President to Discuss Trade ..

Blinken to Meet Mexican President to Discuss Trade, Migration on September 12 - ..

53 seconds ago
 Armaments Directors of Ukraine Contact Group State ..

Armaments Directors of Ukraine Contact Group States to Meet on September 28 - Pe ..

55 seconds ago
 Flood-affectees demand fair distribution of ration ..

Flood-affectees demand fair distribution of ration, relief goods

56 seconds ago
 Migration Prevents Hungary From Becoming Safest Co ..

Migration Prevents Hungary From Becoming Safest Country in Europe - Prime Minist ..

59 seconds ago
 US Evictions to Continue Soaring Until Pro-Corpora ..

US Evictions to Continue Soaring Until Pro-Corporate Regulations Overhauled - Ex ..

23 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for continued international assista ..

Prime Minister for continued international assistance for flood victims

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.