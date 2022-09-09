(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II but does not know the details yet, the White House press pool reported on Friday.

"Yes, I don't know what the details are yet, but I'll be going," Biden told reporters when asked if he will attend the queen's funeral.