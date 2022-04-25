Biden Says Will Be Briefed by Blinken, Austin on Their Trip to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will brief him on their weekend trip to Ukraine.

"I'm going to be doing that now.

I spoke with them before and on the way," Biden said when asked if he has talked with Blinken or Austin since their trip, according to a White House pool report.

Blinken and Austin on Sunday visited Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking the first visit by high-level US officials to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation at the end of February.