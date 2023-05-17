(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping "soon enough."

"Soon enough we will be meeting," Biden said during a press briefing when asked when he is planning to meet with his Chinese counterpart.