UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Be Meeting 'Soon Enough' With China's Xi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 08:46 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping "soon enough."

"Soon enough we will be meeting," Biden said during a press briefing when asked when he is planning to meet with his Chinese counterpart.

More Stories From World

