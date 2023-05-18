UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Be Meeting With China's Xi Whether It's Soon Or Not

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping regardless if it is soon or not.

"That's my ” whether it's soon or not, but we will be meeting," Biden said during a press briefing when asked when he is planning to meet with his Chinese counterpart.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the ministry had no information regarding possible contacts between Xi and Biden, despite statements made by the latter.

Last week, Biden said that arrangements for a conversation between him and Xi were in the works and expressed hope that the talks would come to fruition. 

