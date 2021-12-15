UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'Will Be Talking At Length' With Putin In Days Ahead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:34 PM

Biden Says 'Will Be Talking at Length' With Putin in Days Ahead

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will be talking at length with Russian President Vladimir Putin in days ahead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will be talking at length with Russian President Vladimir Putin in days ahead.

"We will be talking at length," Biden told reporters at the White House.

More Stories From World

