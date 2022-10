Biden Says Will Decide on Re-Election After Midterms, Believes He Can 'Beat Trump Again'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he will decide on whether to run for re-election after the midterms, however, believes that he can beat former President Donald Trump.

"I am not going to make this about my decision, I'm going to make it about this off-year election," Biden told CNN on Tuesday. "After that's done in November, then I'm going to be in the process of deciding.... I believe I can beat Donald Trump again."