Biden Says Will Deliver Remarks on Midterm Elections at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) President Joe Biden on Wednesday thanked voters, poll workers and officials for their engagement in the midterm elections and said he will provide additional remarks on the vote as well as answer questions later in the afternoon.

"I'll have more to say this afternoon, but thanks to the poll workers and officials that worked into the night to safeguard our sacred right to vote. And the millions who made their voices heard," Biden said via Twitter.

The US President will deliver his remarks at 4:00 p.m. today, according to the White House.