UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Will 'Deliver' To Putin His Team's Review Of Recent Hack Against Kaseya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

Biden Says Will 'Deliver' to Putin His Team's Review of Recent Hack Against Kaseya

US President Biden said on Wednesday that he will send Russian President Vladimir Putin his team's assessment of the recent ransomware attack against the IT management software company Kaseya, which affected a number of US companies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) US President Biden said on Wednesday that he will send Russian President Vladimir Putin his team's assessment of the recent ransomware attack against the IT management software company Kaseya, which affected a number of US companies.

"I will deliver it to him," Biden told reporters outside the White House when asked whether he will share details of his briefing to the Russian side.

Biden was briefed on the cyberattack on Tuesday, he said there was minimal damage to US businesses.

US media reported that the attacks were conducted by the Russia-linked REvil hacking group.

During the June 16 summit in Switzerland, Putin and Biden agreed to launch bilateral cybersecurity talks in light of several high-profile cyberattacks against US infrastructure, in which US officials suspected Russian involvement despite Moscow's protests to the contrary.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia White House Company Vladimir Putin Switzerland June Media Share Hacking

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar grieved over Dilip Kum ..

4 minutes ago

SSP visits "Sabzi Mandi", cattle market to review ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign commonwealth development offIce delegation ..

4 minutes ago

Amsterdam Mayor Says No Updates on Condition of Cr ..

8 minutes ago

EU Says Belarus 'Further Isolates' Itself With Exp ..

8 minutes ago

England's NHS Hospital Trust Cancels Cancer Surger ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.