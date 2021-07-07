(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) US President Biden said on Wednesday that he will send Russian President Vladimir Putin his team's assessment of the recent ransomware attack against the IT management software company Kaseya, which affected a number of US companies.

"I will deliver it to him," Biden told reporters outside the White House when asked whether he will share details of his briefing to the Russian side.

Biden was briefed on the cyberattack on Tuesday, he said there was minimal damage to US businesses.

US media reported that the attacks were conducted by the Russia-linked REvil hacking group.

During the June 16 summit in Switzerland, Putin and Biden agreed to launch bilateral cybersecurity talks in light of several high-profile cyberattacks against US infrastructure, in which US officials suspected Russian involvement despite Moscow's protests to the contrary.