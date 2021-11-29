UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Direct FDA To Quickly Approve Vaccines For Omicron Variant 'If Needed'

Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:34 PM

Biden Says Will Direct FDA to Quickly Approve Vaccines for Omicron Variant 'If Needed'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday he will direct the food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to use the quickest process available to approve any modified vaccines designed to protect against the novel coronavirus variant Omicron.

"So that we are prepared, if needed, my team is already working with officials at Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson to develop contingency plans for vaccines or boosters if needed and I will also direct the FDA and CDC to use the fastest process available without cutting any corners for safety to get such vaccines approved and on the market if needed," Biden said during a press conference.

