Biden Says Will Discuss Ukraine Weapon Requests With Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he will discuss the weapons requests made by Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We're going to talk," Biden told White House pool reporters on departure to New York City, where he plans to continue promoting his infrastructure agenda.

On Monday, Biden said "no" when asked whether the United States was considering sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Last week, Zelenskyy called on NATO countries to unlock the supply of long-range missiles and military aircraft to Kiev after Western countries announced their intention to supply Ukraine with battle tanks.

Zelenskyy's request for fighter aircraft came after the United States said it will send 31 M1A2 Abrams battle tanks to Kiev in a major shift of the approach to military assistance to Ukraine.