UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Discuss Ukraine Weapon Requests With Zelenskyy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Biden Says Will Discuss Ukraine Weapon Requests With Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he will discuss the weapons requests made by Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he will discuss the weapons requests made by Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We're going to talk," Biden told White House pool reporters on departure to New York City, where he plans to continue promoting his infrastructure agenda.

On Monday, Biden said "no" when asked whether the United States was considering sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Last week, Zelenskyy called on NATO countries to unlock the supply of long-range missiles and military aircraft to Kiev after Western countries announced their intention to supply Ukraine with battle tanks.

Zelenskyy's request for fighter aircraft came after the United States said it will send 31 M1A2 Abrams battle tanks to Kiev in a major shift of the approach to military assistance to Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine White House Kiev New York United States

Recent Stories

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

2 minutes ago
 US Claims Russia Violated New START Nuclear Arms T ..

US Claims Russia Violated New START Nuclear Arms Treaty by Blocking Inspections ..

6 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan hydropower cooperation injecting en ..

China-Pakistan hydropower cooperation injecting energy into Pakistan's green ene ..

6 minutes ago
 9 killed, 890 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab

9 killed, 890 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religi ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azf ..

6 minutes ago
 KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing deat ..

KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing death toll mounts to 101

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.