WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Joe Biden said that he will discuss the United States' commitment to defend Taiwan during his upcoming meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit later this month.

"I'm going to have that conversation with him," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday when asked if will discuss with Xi the United States' commitment to defend Taiwan.

Biden said he and Xi will also discuss the issue of trade and China's relationship with other countries in East Asia.